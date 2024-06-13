Dom Walbanke





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Hansons Auctioneers is launching a new saleroom in Norfolk after taking over The Rostrum in Roughton in North Norfolk.

The auction house will become the seventh saleroom to be operated as part of the Hansons group following its expansion from Derbyshire to Staffordshire, London, Kent, Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The Rostrum will be headed by Mike Winspear and led by Amanda Butler with the first auction scheduled for July 20.

Owner of Hansons, Charles Hanson, said: “The opportunity to invest in The Old Bakery saleroom is one I couldn’t miss... The business has energy and we will invigorate it further thanks to 20 years of experience in the industry."

He added: “From North Norfolk, south to Southwold, east to Beccles and west to Kings Lynn, this new expansion will serve thousands of clients and further enhance Hansons’ UK operations.”

As well as in-house consignment and valuations, The Rostrum team will host valuation events throughout the area including weekly events in Norwich.

Winspear said: “When deciding how best to boost the profile of The Rostrum, I wanted to ensure the saleroom was given the chance it deserved. I knew straight away that Charles Hanson was the best person to invigorate and capture the potential of The Rostrum through his name, knowledge and the combined experience of the Hansons group.

“I am extremely excited about the future of our saleroom now that Charles and Amanda Butler are on board."