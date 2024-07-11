Cecile Shannon





Focusing on online only and live sales, the main office and showroom is in the grounds of Loseley Park near Guildford, Surrey, and open Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm.

It also has a London valuation office based at 12 Hay Hill in Mayfair, again open 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

The firm also provides probate and insurance valuation services.

The first live auction is taking place at 10am on July 25 at Loseley Park, featuring jewellery, silver, fine art and watches, with viewing days on July 22-23.

For further information see aubreys.com