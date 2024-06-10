Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Cymric silver and enamel vases

Leading the Arts & Crafts section of Tennants’ 20th Century Design Sale in North Yorkshire on June 15 is a pair of Cymric silver and enamel vases designed by Archibald Knox for Liberty & Co.

Knox was born on the Isle of Man to Scottish parents, and his Celtic heritage exerted a powerful influence on the young designer, who would go on to introduce Celtic motifs into his designs. He moved to London in c.1896 to study under and work for designer Christopher Dresser.

Following a period teaching and designing in London, Knox moved back to the Isle of Man at the turn of the century, where he produced hundreds of designs for Liberty.

His Arts & Crafts pieces brought in motifs from the Art Nouveau, Celtic Revival and Modernist movements.

The estimate in Leyburn is £12,000-15,000.

2. S crimshaw basket

Sworders’ Fine Interiors sale on June 11-12 includes this sailor’s scrimshaw basket fashioned from a whale pan bone, c.1850.

Skilfully carved and pierced with geometric motifs, it is fitted with a mahogany oval base. Quite possibly American, a similar example resides in the collection of the New Bedford Whaling Museum, Massachusetts.

Estimate £2000-4000.

3. FA Cup winner’s medal

William Bradley was the Newcastle United goalkeeper when the Magpies lifted the 1924 FA Cup, beating Aston Villa 2-0 at the recently opened Wembley.

His winner’s medal is coming to auction at Anderson & Garland, a local auction house to the Toon Army, on June 13 estimated at £5000-7000.

The lot also includes a commemorative pocket watch given to Bradley by the club on occasion of the win, the original programme of arrangements, a First World War football medal and other paper cuttings including a picture of Bradley shaking hands with King George V (then the Duke of York) before the game. The medal has been consigned directly from the family of Bradley.

Anderson & Garland has sold the medals of two of Bradley’s contemporaries, Frank George Watts, club secretary, and Robert William Mackenzie, club director.

4. Domenico Gnoli beach scene

The 1950s-60s marked a period of renewed spirit and enthusiasm as people embraced life after the hardship from the Second World War. Living standards improved for many and people began to embrace their freedom and express their individuality. This is reflected in the art from this period which was often inspired by the thriving pop culture.

An artist who certainly embraced the exhilarating pace of the period was Domenico Gnoli (1933-70). An Italian painter and stage designer who was born in Rome, Domenico studied at the Accademia di Belle Arti, and subsquently began a short stint designing stages.

He suffered an early death from cancer and the majority of his works are in private collections in Italy but one of his works, Man on the Beach (1960), is to be offered at Mallams in Oxford on June 12-13.

The oil and sand on canvas measures 3ft 7in (1.1m) square and is estimated at £15,000-25,000.

It was owned by Enid Boulting (1928-2021), the model and wife of the film director Roy Boulting (1913-2001).

5. Fluted silver bowl

Adam’s next At Home sale taking place on June 11 includes this fluted silver bowl by Langley Archer West, London 1896, that in the years before the First World War served as the Royal Meath Regiment shooting trophy. Engraved with the regimental crest, it lists the names of those awarded the ‘Royal Meath Regiment of the Year’ from 1897-1914.

Estimate €500-800.

