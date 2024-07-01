



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. American colonial map cow-horn powder horn

Newcastle upon Tyne saleroom Anderson & Garland is offering an American colonial map cow-horn powder-horn in the Militaria auction on American Independence Day, July 4.

Relating to the French and Indian wars, c.1760, it is decorated in scrimshaw work with a map of the Hudson River from Lake Ontario to New York, a strategically important area during the era, plotting forts and towns along the way. It is also decorated with ships, a hunting scene, Hanoverian royal coat of arms and a crest.

The powder horn is 12in (30cm) long and is fitted with a horn nozzle mount (although it is missing part of its nozzle and base). Estimate £3000-5000.

andersonandgarland.com

2. Portrait of Miss SD Chambers by John Russell RA (1745-1806).

Bonhams is to offer the selected contents of Great Witchingham House, a Georgian rectory once owned by former design director of leather goods at Louis Vuitton, Nicholas Knightly. The sale, which includes works of art, furniture, and decorative items, will run until July 3.

Knightly spent four years decorating and furnishing the house he bought in the early 2000s, collaborating with art and antiques dealers such as Will Fisher at Jamb, Humphrey Currasco, Max Rollit, Christopher Howe and Philip Mould, as well as sourcing from famous country house auctions.

Shown here is one of the lots, estimated at £8000-12,000: Portrait of Miss SD Chambers by John Russell RA (1745-1806).

bonhams.com

3. Large oil painting with a view towards Elizabeth Castle

A large oil painting with a view towards Elizabeth Castle, St Helier, Jersey, is being sold by Charterhouse in Sherborne, Dorset, on July 5.

By Richard Beavis (1824-96), it is a romanticised picture of civil war soldiers in a military column crossing the sands with the castle towering above.

The work, which spent decades hanging in the dining room of a Tudor manor house near Salisbury, is estimated at £1000-2000.

charterhouse-auction.com

4. Three-seat calico settee by Colefax and Fowler

Dore & Rees is offering over 300 lots from Turville Grange, Buckinghamshire, and Eaton Square, the British residencies of the Ford family.

The July 3 sale in Frome features quality furnishings procured and styled by Sibyl Colefax and John Fowler plus the personal effects of the late Kathleen DuRoss Ford, including a collection of vintage handbags.

This portman upholstery three-seat calico settee by Colefax and Fowler, with a cream coloured fuchsia quilted loose cover and three matching throw cushions. Estimate £600-900.

doreandrees.com

5. 18th century giltwood chairs

Featuring in Reeman Dansie’s July 2-3 Fine Art auction is the Mirosevic-Sorgo collection. Removed from two London flats in Kensington and Earl’s Court, the 180-lot collection comprises fine furniture, Old Master paintings and icons, silver, classical antiques and curios, all by family descent.

The family were Dubrovnik nobility who emigrated to the UK in the 1940s. They counted among their members Count Niko Mirosevic-Sorgo (1885-1966), Yugoslavian ambassador to the Vatican who was gifted this pair of 18th century giltwood chairs by Pope Pius XII and family tradition maintains the chairs were originally in the Vatican.

They are estimated at £1000-1500 in Colchester.

reemandansie.com