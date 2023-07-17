Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Viking artefacts

This 11th century bronze die worked with interlace would have been used to make the cheek guards of Viking helmets. The design is known as Urnes-style ornamentation and probably represents the world tree Yggdrasil with the monstrous serpent Nidhogg intertwining within its roots.

It was discovered in a field in Norfolk by a metal detectorist in January this year. After posting an image on Facebook, it was identified as Viking in date and then recorded via the Portable Antiquities Scheme.

It will have an expectation of £16,000-24,000 when it comes for sale at Noonans in London on July 18.

2. Philip László

Roseberys’ July 19 Old Masters sale in south London includes this oil on board by Philip Alexius de László (1869-1937). Spanish Dancers, signed and dated 1927, is guided at £15,000-20,000.

3. Paul Rego print

The sale held by Catherine Southon at the Farleigh Golf Course on July 19 will include a collection of nine limited edition Paula Rego (1935-2022) prints from a private collection.

This image titled Come to me; Jane Eyre has an estimate of £1000-1500.

4. Scottish clan brooch

This large Scottish silver and gemstone clan brooch set with rock crystal, pearls and citrines has an inscription in Gaelic that translates as ‘My Father was George, Son of George of the Cunningham Clan’.

The unmarked brooch is expected to bring £1400-1600 at a timed online sale held by Aberdeenshire firm Huntly Auctions that ends on July 23.

5. Georgian parure

This Georgian chrysolite parure comprising a necklace, pendant earrings and buckle comes with an accompanying plaque stating it was a wedding gift from the chemist and inventor Sir Humphrey Davy (1778-1829) on the occasion of his wedding. Davy married a wealthy widow Jane Apreece in 1812, the same year he gave up his lecturing position at the Royal Institution.

The parure comes for sale at Dawsons in Maidenhead on July 20 with an estimate of £4000-6000.

