1) Charlie Watts books sale: it’s all over now

Christie’s sale Charlie Watts: Gentleman, Collector, Rolling Stone combined stardust with an extraordinary library of modern first editions.

2) Geoffrey Munn: how a cabinet satisfies my curiosity

Jewellery specialist Geoffrey Munn worked at London antiques dealer Wartski between 1972 and 2018, serving as managing director from 1990.

3) Elizabethan goblet good to go after further examination

Following examination by a committee of experts and testing at Goldsmiths Hall, an Elizabethan silver and porcelain goblet comes to auction.

4) An English School portrait at the Robert Kime sale is among four lots to watch

With estimates from £4000, our four previews of items coming up at auction including a rare 17th century portrait offered at Dreweatts.

5) Pick of the week: Railway station sign steams well above the target

When it comes to the value of classic railway station signs, key factors include: is the site now disused? Was it from a holiday resort? Is it an early design?

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period September 28-October 4, 2023.