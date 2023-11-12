



1) BBC’s Fake or Fortune? expands into memorabilia

The BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' is known for discovering artworks – from paintings to sculpture. But for its next series it is expanding into memorabilia.

2) Plea to track down silver stolen from Nottinghamshire museum

Police are appealing for information after a collection of antique silver was stolen from a museum near Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

3) Pick of the week: Early tin-glazed earthenware takes 130-times top estimate

A rare 16th century tin-glazed earthenware charger was the subject of an extraordinary bidding battle taking it to 130-times its estimate.

4) Roman marble sold in 1961 auction resurfaces in Italy headless… but the head could be in UK

In 1961 when Christie’s auctioned off items from the Wilton House Collection, the catalogue included a full-page image of a monumental Roman marble.

5) Sporting art in the picture at Gloucestershire sale

A group of works previously kept at Glympton Park in Oxfordshire will be offered at British Bespoke Auctions on November 16.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period November 2-8, 2023.