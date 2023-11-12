Most Read.jpg

1) BBC’s Fake or Fortune? expands into memorabilia

The BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' is known for discovering artworks – from paintings to sculpture. But for its next series it is expanding into memorabilia.

Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould

Fake or Fortune? presenters Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould. Image: BBC Studios Anna Gordon.

2) Plea to track down silver stolen from Nottinghamshire museum

Police are appealing for information after a collection of antique silver was stolen from a museum near Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

Stolen silver items

Police have released images of some of the items stolen. Missing works include a silver gilt rosewater dish, the Hurlingham Grand Military Polo trophy and statuettes of mounted soldiers.

3) Pick of the week: Early tin-glazed earthenware takes 130-times top estimate

A rare 16th century tin-glazed earthenware charger was the subject of an extraordinary bidding battle taking it to 130-times its estimate.

Earthenware charger

A 16th century tin-glazed earthenware charger with geometric pattern and inscription, £39,000 at Toovey’s.

4) Roman marble sold in 1961 auction resurfaces in Italy headless… but the head could be in UK

In 1961 when Christie’s auctioned off items from the Wilton House Collection, the catalogue included a full-page image of a monumental Roman marble.

Roman 2nd century AD statue

A Roman 2nd century AD semi-draped figure of Bonus Eventus, god of good fortune and success, offered by Cavagnis Lacerenza for just under €1m.

5) Sporting art in the picture at Gloucestershire sale

A group of works previously kept at Glympton Park in Oxfordshire will be offered at British Bespoke Auctions on November 16.

John Ferneley Senior painting

Mr Crawford Outside Laughton Hall, an oil on canvas by John Ferneley Senior, estimated at £18,000-28,000 at British Bespoke Auctions.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period November 2-8, 2023.

