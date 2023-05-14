



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Christie’s to offer second auction series of the Ann and Gordon Getty collection

A second tranche of the Ann and Gordon Getty collection is coming to Christie’s in June.

2) Detective work sheds some light on a £75,000 chandelier

An investigation by a saleroom specialist paid off as a Castle Howard connection helped a chandelier to impress at auction.

3) Church thefts spark fears of crime spate

The theft of an Elizabethan silver chalice in Dorset has sparked fears it could be the latest in a spate targeting churches across the country.

4) Exceptional 18th century pocket watch is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £400, our pick of items coming up at auction included a triple case pocket watch from c.1760 still in remarkable condition.

5) Heroic diver's Rolex watch featured on Antiques Roadshow comes to Norfolk auction

A 1963 Rolex Submariner 5513 that was featured on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow last year emerged at TW Gaze in Diss.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 4-10, 2023.