Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Christie’s to offer second auction series of the Ann and Gordon Getty collection

A second tranche of the Ann and Gordon Getty collection is coming to Christie’s in June.

Getty's Temple of Wings

A view of items in situ at the Getty's Temple of Wings home in California.

Image: Lisa Romerein/OTTO/Christie’s

2) Detective work sheds some light on a £75,000 chandelier

An investigation by a saleroom specialist paid off as a Castle Howard connection helped a chandelier to impress at auction.

img_12-1.jpg

Chandelier after Charles Heathcote Tatham, £75,000 at Dreweatts.

3) Church thefts spark fears of crime spate

The theft of an Elizabethan silver chalice in Dorset has sparked fears it could be the latest in a spate targeting churches across the country.

img_4-2.jpg

Among the 26 stolen items from Wareham is a 7¼in (cm) high Elizabethan chalice with a parcel gilt interior. The chalice with arabesque patterning and later foot is engraved Lady St Mary and is hallmarked for 1574.

4) Exceptional 18th century pocket watch is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £400, our pick of items coming up at auction included a triple case pocket watch from c.1760 still in remarkable condition.

img_36-5.jpg

Gold and ruby set triple case pocket watch by Joseph Martineau, London, c.1760, estimate £20,000-30,000 at Bonhams.

5) Heroic diver's Rolex watch featured on Antiques Roadshow comes to Norfolk auction

A 1963 Rolex Submariner 5513 that was featured on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow last year emerged at TW Gaze in Diss.

img_9-2.jpg

1963 Rolex Submariner 5513 owned by Simon Barnett, estimated at £30,000-45,000 by TW Gaze.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 4-10, 2023.

Tags: