Rolex Cosmograph Daytona bought half a century ago in Epping for £200 now up for sale at Stacey’s with an estimate of £20,000-30,000.

1) Rolex bought for £200 by vendor is among six lots to watch

Highlights of items coming up at auction including a Rolex.

2) The £19 Chinese box now worth £230,000

Xuande mark and period cloisonné ‘pomegranate’ box and cover

The Xuande mark and period cloisonné ‘pomegranate’ box and cover, £230,000 at Dreweatts (with label and marks shown to the left).

A rare Xuande (1426-35) mark and period cloisonné ‘pomegranate’ box and cover at Dreweatts.

3) Government set to extend ivory ban to five other species

Scrimshaw

An example of antique scrimshaw.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced the trade in ivory from hippopotamus, walrus, narwhal, killer whale and sperm whale will be protected under an extension to the Ivory Act in the UK.

4) Chinese jars spotted in charity shop star in our pick of five auction highlights

Qianlong jars

A near pair of Qianlong mark and period doucai ‘lotus and chrysanthemum’ jars, £46,000 at Roseberys.

A near pair of Qianlong jars that were bought for £20 in a charity shop selling for £46,000.

5) Cumbrian house packed full of Mouseman

img_13-1.jpg

Mouseman sideboard, £11,000 at Thomson Roddick.

The 33 pieces of ‘Mouseman’ furniture on offer at a Carlisle auction house all came from a Cumbrian Georgian country house where they had been since at least before 1950.