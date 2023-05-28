



1) Rolex bought for £200 by vendor is among six lots to watch

Highlights of items coming up at auction including a Rolex.

2) The £19 Chinese box now worth £230,000

A rare Xuande (1426-35) mark and period cloisonné ‘pomegranate’ box and cover at Dreweatts.

3) Government set to extend ivory ban to five other species

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced the trade in ivory from hippopotamus, walrus, narwhal, killer whale and sperm whale will be protected under an extension to the Ivory Act in the UK.

4) Chinese jars spotted in charity shop star in our pick of five auction highlights

A near pair of Qianlong jars that were bought for £20 in a charity shop selling for £46,000.

5) Cumbrian house packed full of Mouseman

The 33 pieces of ‘Mouseman’ furniture on offer at a Carlisle auction house all came from a Cumbrian Georgian country house where they had been since at least before 1950.