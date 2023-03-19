



1) TEFAF vetting practices criticised by former committee member

A former member of the vetting committee at TEFAF Maastricht has criticised the fair for “vetting decisions being overruled or ignored”.

2) Top-selling Mouseman clock stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Mouseman clock case carved with elephants that more than doubled its estimate in North Yorkshire.

3) Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire’s Hemswell Antique Centres

Buyers of art and antiques can often be glamorous and wealthy but it is safe to say not many of the shoppers at Lincolnshire’s Hemswell Antique Centres arrive by helicopter.

4) Turner’s castle emerges in Cambridge saleroom

An early watercolour of Chepstow Castle by JMW Turner (1775-1851) that was previously recorded but its whereabouts unknown has emerged in Cambridge.

5) Christopher Wren banknote takes 140-times estimate

A 1980s £50 note, issued between 1981-96 and featuring Sir Christopher Wren, was the stand out item in a job lot.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 9-15, 2023.