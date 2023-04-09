



1) Easter’s Festival of Antiques at Peterborough to be the last

The East of England Showground is to close and will no longer be able to host large-scale outdoor events, forcing International Antiques and Collectors Fairs (IACF) to stop running the long-standing Peterborough Festival of Antiques.

2) New faces and promotions at galleries and auction houses

A new appointment at art gallery Saatchi Yates is among the recent hires in the world of art and antiques.

3) Fabergé elephant table lighter stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a sought after Fabergé silver elephant table lighter that more than doubled estimate in Yorkshire.

4) Easter Weekend options for a fair visit

The long Easter Weekend this April is packed with art and antiques fairs taking place around the country. Here we pick out a few highlights from the calendar.

5) Elegant sitter ‘from the Fairfaxes’ catches the attention

A flurry of bids emerged at Mallams in Oxford for a particularly fine 17th century portrait of a young woman.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 30-April 5, 2023.