1) Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire’s Hemswell Antique Centres

Buyers of art and antiques can often be glamorous and wealthy but it is safe to say not many of the shoppers at Lincolnshire’s Hemswell Antique Centres arrive by helicopter.

2) Giacometti chandelier bought in Marylebone antiques shop for £250 sells for £2.4m

A chandelier made in the 1940s for the offices of cultural magazine Horizon, and later purchased by artist John Craxton, sold for £2.4m at Christie’s.

3) A new consultancy and an auction house – the latest Movers and Shakers

A new valuation and consultancy firm, a new auction house and a new head of luxury at Sotheby’s are among the latest updates across the art and antiques sector.

4) Huge ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Cantonese Chinese vases sell at auction in Birmingham

A pair of mid-19th century Cantonese porcelain vases that featured on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, not once but twice, were auctioned at Fellows.

5) Poole pottery charger by ‘the quiet virtuoso’ takes 30-times estimate at auction

The recent general sale at Gorringe’s included this fine Poole Pottery charger.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 2-8, 2023.