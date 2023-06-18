Most Read.jpg

1) Second Gonsalvus portrait now emerges

A previously unrecorded second version of Lavinia Fontana’s portrait of Antonietta Gonsalvus has sold in France for a record €1.25m (£1.1m).

Lavinia Fontana’s portrait of Antonietta Gonsalvus

Lavinia Fontana’s portrait of Antonietta Gonsalvus sold by Rouillac for a record €1.25m (£1.1m).

2) Private bidders go sleeper spotting

Dealers are now facing more competition from collectors as works estimated in the hundreds of pounds range are taken to four-figure prices

img_16-1.jpg

A landscape with flowers, thought to be the work of Charles Daniel Ward, £7500 at Wimbledon Auctions, found in a cluttered room by a house clearance company.

3) Rare print of an early British tennis tournament stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare print of one of the first British tennis tournaments that took more than 26-times estimate at auction.

Manchester Tennis & Racquet Week

A Tennis Match at Manchester, a very rare print marking one of the first British tennis tournaments, part of a lot sold for £4000 at Graham Budd Auctions.

4) Rolex taken from £200 original purchase to £45,500 at auction

This Rolex Cosmograph Dayton is proof that some branded wristwatches have become an exceptional investment

img_19-1.jpg

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, £45,500 at Stacey’s.

5) Doulton Lambeth bear model is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £2000, here are five previews of items at auction including a Doulton Lambeth model of a seated brown bear.

img_36-7.jpg

Doulton Lambeth model of a seated brown bear holding an upturned bee skep, estimate £4000-6000 at Bamfords.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 8-14, 2023.

 

