



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Second Gonsalvus portrait now emerges

A previously unrecorded second version of Lavinia Fontana’s portrait of Antonietta Gonsalvus has sold in France for a record €1.25m (£1.1m).

2) Private bidders go sleeper spotting

Dealers are now facing more competition from collectors as works estimated in the hundreds of pounds range are taken to four-figure prices

3) Rare print of an early British tennis tournament stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare print of one of the first British tennis tournaments that took more than 26-times estimate at auction.

4) Rolex taken from £200 original purchase to £45,500 at auction

This Rolex Cosmograph Dayton is proof that some branded wristwatches have become an exceptional investment

5) Doulton Lambeth bear model is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £2000, here are five previews of items at auction including a Doulton Lambeth model of a seated brown bear.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 8-14, 2023.