1) An Anglo-Saxon gold artefact is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £2000, our pick of six upcoming items at auction included an Anglo-Saxon gold and cloisonne garnet sword or scabbard mount.

2) A new business, a new saleroom and a career celebration… a round up of art and antiques news

The latest moves, appointments and industry news in the world of art and antiques.

3) Art dealer Trinity House Paintings goes into administration

Cotswold art gallery Trinity House Paintings which was founded in 2006 is in administration.

4) Gustav Klimt portrait makes auction record for any work sold in Europe

The last portrait painted by Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) sold at Sotheby’s in London for £74m, a record for any artwork ever sold at an auction in Europe.

5) New jewellery thefts increase trade fears of violent gangs

A spate of jewellery-related crimes was reported in the last month, sparking further concerns for those in the trade.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 29-July 5, 2023.