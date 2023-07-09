Most Read.jpg

1) An Anglo-Saxon gold artefact is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £2000, our pick of six upcoming items at auction included an Anglo-Saxon gold and cloisonne garnet sword or scabbard mount.

Baldwin 1

Views of the Anglo-Saxon gold and cloisonne garnet sword or scabbard mount at AH Baldwin & Son.

2) A new business, a new saleroom and a career celebration… a round up of art and antiques news

The latest moves, appointments and industry news in the world of art and antiques.

Parker Fine Art Auctions party

The Parker Fine Art Auctions team (L-R) Tatty Culley, Vicky Saunders, Buffy Parker and Henny Smith.

3) Art dealer Trinity House Paintings goes into administration

Cotswold art gallery Trinity House Paintings which was founded in 2006 is in administration.

Ben Nicholson artwork

Among the artworks with Trinity House Paintings were three pictures consigned by a London collector in March, including Viper by Ben Nicholson, dated 1954 (photograph from owner).

4) Gustav Klimt portrait makes auction record for any work sold in Europe

The last portrait painted by Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) sold at Sotheby’s in London for £74m, a record for any artwork ever sold at an auction in Europe.

Dame mit Fächer portrait by Gustav Klimt

Dame mit Fächer (Lady with a Fan) by Gustav Klimt, the record-setting painting at Sotheby’s.

5) New jewellery thefts increase trade fears of violent gangs

A spate of jewellery-related crimes was reported in the last month, sparking further concerns for those in the trade.

img_4-4.jpg

An example of one of the snake rings stolen from Forage and Find Antiques.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 29-July 5, 2023.

