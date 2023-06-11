



1) The mysterious artist in high auction demand

One of the most talked about pictures sold recently was a portrait by an almost unheard of artist that dramatically exceeded its £150-250 estimate by 80-times at a Surrey sale.

2) Stolen 15th century altar panel returned to York museum after 43 years

A 15th century double-sided painted panel stolen from York Art Gallery in 1979 has been returned after it re-emerged at a Dorset auction.

3) Latest Jennifer Lee top price at auction pushes studio potter close to Rie and Coper levels

Mallams regained the record for a pot by Jennifer Lee (b.1956) on May 18 when a large asymmetrical vessel from c.1990 sold at £40,000 (plus 25% buyer’s premium).

4) Symbol of a Victorian secret society emerges at Norfolk auction

Oscar Wilde and Lord Alfred Douglas were probably members. So too Charles Robert Ashbee.

5) Doulton delights packed in floor to ceiling

A remarkable Nautilus Clock sold for £7000 when Sworders (25% buyer’s premium) offered the first part of the Ann Turner collection of Doulton pottery.