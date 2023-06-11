Most Read

1) The mysterious artist in high auction demand

Portrait

A portrait by Violet Evelyn Arnott, £20,000 at Parker Fine Art Auctions.

One of the most talked about pictures sold recently was a portrait by an almost unheard of artist that dramatically exceeded its £150-250 estimate by 80-times at a Surrey sale.

2) Stolen 15th century altar panel returned to York museum after 43 years

Nuremberg School panel

The c.1480 Nuremberg School panel with this side depicting St Nicholas of Bari, St James of Tarentaise and St Germanus of Paris.

A 15th century double-sided painted panel stolen from York Art Gallery in 1979 has been returned after it re-emerged at a Dorset auction.

3) Latest Jennifer Lee top price at auction pushes studio potter close to Rie and Coper levels

Jennifer Lee's pot

Dark Amber Bands, Tilted Shelf Rim and Rust Base by Jennifer Lee, £40,000 at Mallams.

Mallams regained the record for a pot by Jennifer Lee (b.1956) on May 18 when a large asymmetrical vessel from c.1990 sold at £40,000 (plus 25% buyer’s premium).

4) Symbol of a Victorian secret society emerges at Norfolk auction

img_4-4.jpg

The front of the Order of Chaeronea ring, £3700 at Bishop & Miller.

Oscar Wilde and Lord Alfred Douglas were probably members. So too Charles Robert Ashbee.

5) Doulton delights packed in floor to ceiling

img_16-1.jpg

Doulton Lambeth nautilus clock by George Tinworth and Hannah Barlow, £7000 at Sworders.

A remarkable Nautilus Clock sold for £7000 when Sworders (25% buyer’s premium) offered the first part of the Ann Turner collection of Doulton pottery.