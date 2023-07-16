



1) Katherine Parr portrait sets record for a Tudor painting

A portrait of Katherine Parr once believed to have been destroyed by fire set an auction record for any Tudor painting at Sotheby’s last night.

2) Buyer’s premium now raised at all the major players

The flagship London summer sales were the first to take place since the major auction houses all raised their buyer’s premiums in the first half of 2023.

3) For Your Eyes Only: Roger Moore memorabilia comes to auction

Items from the collection of the late actor Sir Roger Moore are coming to auction at Bonhams this autumn.

4) No fanfare as ivory netsuke sets a new record

A new auction record for netsuke – over three times the previous high – has been set in France.

5) Sweerts masterwork lifts Christie’s Old Master sale to seven-year high

Three rediscovered lots boosted Christie’s latest Old Master auction, helping the saleroom post its highest total for a sale in this category in London for seven years.