1) Masterpiece London cancelled due to rising costs and Brexit

The parent company of Masterpiece London has decided to cancel the 2023 edition of the fair which had been due to take place this summer.

2) Hoard of original Star Wars action figures discovered

The Star Wars collecting world has been rocked by the discovery of a cache of original action figures still packed in original Kenner factory shipping boxes.

3) Flea market find depicting Charles II takes five-figure sum at auction

Found at a flea market, this tin-glazed earthenware mug sold for £12,000 at Claydon Auctioneers.

4) Adam Partridge spreads his wings to the south

Macclesfield and Liverpool auction house Adam Partridge has expanded its operation into the south-east and south-west of England with the purchase of two existing salerooms.

5) Protest planned at Hampstead Antique Emporium ahead of closure

A group of traders at Hampstead Antique & Craft Emporium organised a protest on the last day before it was due to close.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 5-11, 2023.