1) Metal detecting trend boosts Treasure finds in the UK

Enthusiastic metal detectorists discovered 96% of archaeological and Treasure finds, according to the latest report.

2) Top-selling Louis Vuitton trunk stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a late 19th century Louis Vuitton Explorer trunk.

3) Pick of the week: Dealer Philip Mould buys portrait of interracial ‘sisterhood’

A 19th century folk art painting of one black and one white child depicted together as equals has been purchased at auction by art dealer Philip Mould.

4) 'Forget the guide' says Hanson as bronze figure brings bidding frenzy

Strong provenance helped a seated guardian figure estimated at £100-150 to stand out at Hansons’ auction in Derbyshire.

5) Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon to sell private collection at auction

Ceramics specialist Henry Sandon (b.1928) will offer his private collection at auction at Chorley’s in April.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 26-February 1, 2023.