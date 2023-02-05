Most Read.jpg

1) Metal detecting trend boosts Treasure finds in the UK

Enthusiastic metal detectorists discovered 96% of archaeological and Treasure finds, according to the latest report.

Tudor pendant

Found in Warwickshire, this Tudor gold pendant on chain linked by its imagery to Henry VIII and his first wife Katherine of Aragon is expected to be purchased by a museum.

2) Top-selling Louis Vuitton trunk stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a late 19th century Louis Vuitton Explorer trunk.

Louis Vuitton Explorer Trunk

The late 19th century Louis Vuitton zinc Explorer trunk sold for £66,000 at Toovey’s in Washington, West Sussex.

3) Pick of the week: Dealer Philip Mould buys portrait of interracial ‘sisterhood’

A 19th century folk art painting of one black and one white child depicted together as equals has been purchased at auction by art dealer Philip Mould.

Folk art double portrait

The early 19th century American double portrait of one white and one black child sold for $750,000 (£606,225) at Christie’s New York to Philip Mould.

4) 'Forget the guide' says Hanson as bronze figure brings bidding frenzy

Strong provenance helped a seated guardian figure estimated at £100-150 to stand out at Hansons’ auction in Derbyshire.

img_10-1.jpg

Large Ming bronze of the seated figure of a guardian, £68,000 at Hansons, 340 times the top estimate.

5) Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon to sell private collection at auction

Ceramics specialist Henry Sandon (b.1928) will offer his private collection at auction at Chorley’s in April.

Henry Sandon

Henry Sandon with a dish commissioned by his three sons featuring Ozzie the Owl. Ozzie was a 17th century slipware owl brought along to a Roadshow in Northampton in 1990 which Sandon loved. The dish was designed by Sally Tuffin and made for Sandon by Dennis Chinaworks.

Image: Sandon family.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 26-February 1, 2023.

