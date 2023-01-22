1) Art & Antiques Fair Olympia cancelled for summer 2023
The summer edition of Art & Antiques Fair Olympia has been cancelled by its organiser Clarion Events.
2) Shock closure of Olympia and Masterpiece summer fairs leaves dealer plans in disarray
The 2023 edition of Masterpiece London and the summer Art & Antiques Fair Olympia have both been cancelled, leaving a crater in the capital’s summer season.
3) Furniture combination becomes centre of attention
The chest of drawers and the kneehole desk are both classic forms of early Georgian walnut furniture. However, rarely are they seen on the same piece.
4) Edvard Munch painting hidden from Nazis in a Norwegian forest to be auctioned
An Edvard Munch (1863-1944) picture last on the market 89 years ago, which had been hidden from the Nazis during the war, is to be offered at Sotheby’s with a $15m-25m estimate.
5) An English medieval candlestick is among five lots to watch
ATG’s selection of five previews included a rare English copper alloy or latten candlestick from the late medieval period.
This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 12-18, 2023.