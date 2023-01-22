



1) Art & Antiques Fair Olympia cancelled for summer 2023

The summer edition of Art & Antiques Fair Olympia has been cancelled by its organiser Clarion Events.

2) Shock closure of Olympia and Masterpiece summer fairs leaves dealer plans in disarray

The 2023 edition of Masterpiece London and the summer Art & Antiques Fair Olympia have both been cancelled, leaving a crater in the capital’s summer season.

3) Furniture combination becomes centre of attention

The chest of drawers and the kneehole desk are both classic forms of early Georgian walnut furniture. However, rarely are they seen on the same piece.

4) Edvard Munch painting hidden from Nazis in a Norwegian forest to be auctioned

An Edvard Munch (1863-1944) picture last on the market 89 years ago, which had been hidden from the Nazis during the war, is to be offered at Sotheby’s with a $15m-25m estimate.

5) An English medieval candlestick is among five lots to watch

ATG’s selection of five previews included a rare English copper alloy or latten candlestick from the late medieval period.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 12-18, 2023.