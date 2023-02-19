Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Islamic brass bowl ‘sleeper’ stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a possible 14th century Islamic brass bowl that made over 250-times estimate in Montrose.

Ilkhanid or Mamluk Brass Bowl

Probably 14th century Ilkhanid or Mamluk brass bowl, £11,000 at Taylors in Montrose.

2) Bonhams holds Chequers attic sale – the country house retreat of British Prime Ministers

An auction from the ‘attic’ of Chequers is coming to Bonhams in March.

Bed pans

Two 19th century copper bed pans, estimated at £100-200, alongside other 19th centry household items.

3) Restored and reattributed: Dealer Rupert Maas reveals Harold Knight picture

An unidentified but engaging portrait of a young boy that was bought by art dealer Rupert Maas at a regional auction last year has been restored and fully attributed to Harold Knight (1874-1961).

Maas NL

4) Somerset auction reaps rewards as silver casket makes 100 times estimate

The year began with a series of sales at Somerset auction house Lawrences which included a surprise top lot.

img_22-1.jpg

Parcel-gilt Dutch marriage casket, £7200 at Lawrences of Crewkerne.

5) Former Masterpiece founders Thomas Woodham-Smith and Harry Van der Hoorn unveil London summer art fair

The launch of a new high-end summer art fair in London has been hailed with several major dealers aligning themselves with the event just hours after the announcement.

Thomas Woodham Smith

Thomas Woodham-Smith, pictured outside the Royal Hospital Chelsea, co-founder of The London Summer Art Fair.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 9-15, 2023.

Tags: