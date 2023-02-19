



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Islamic brass bowl ‘sleeper’ stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a possible 14th century Islamic brass bowl that made over 250-times estimate in Montrose.

2) Bonhams holds Chequers attic sale – the country house retreat of British Prime Ministers

An auction from the ‘attic’ of Chequers is coming to Bonhams in March.

3) Restored and reattributed: Dealer Rupert Maas reveals Harold Knight picture

An unidentified but engaging portrait of a young boy that was bought by art dealer Rupert Maas at a regional auction last year has been restored and fully attributed to Harold Knight (1874-1961).

4) Somerset auction reaps rewards as silver casket makes 100 times estimate

The year began with a series of sales at Somerset auction house Lawrences which included a surprise top lot.

5) Former Masterpiece founders Thomas Woodham-Smith and Harry Van der Hoorn unveil London summer art fair

The launch of a new high-end summer art fair in London has been hailed with several major dealers aligning themselves with the event just hours after the announcement.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 9-15, 2023.