1) Masterpiece founders launch new London summer fair

A new fair for the capital has been announced by two of the original founders of Masterpiece.

Masterpiece London

Masterpiece London has run at the The Royal Hospital, Chelsea since 2010.

Image: Masterpiece London.

2) Top-selling porcelain dishes star in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a pair of blue and white porcelain dishes that made over 130-times estimate in Dorset.

Bleu de Hue porcelain dishes

One of the two bleu de Huế porcelain dishes that made £20,500 at Acreman Street Antique Auctions.

3) Auction bidding battle for rare Kentian console ends at six-figure sum

An important George II console table emerged for sale at The Auction Room London.

Console table

A George II marble-topped console table in the manner of William Kent sold for £182,000 at The Auction Room London. The frieze is centred by a large female mask.

4) Online marketplace 2Covet placed in liquidation

The company behind dealer marketplace 2Covet and the Chelsea Antiques Fair has been placed into voluntary liquidation.

2Covet

Dealer marketplace 2Covet.

5) Metal detecting trend boosts Treasure finds in the UK

Enthusiastic metal detectorists discovered 96% of archaeological and Treasure finds, according to the latest report.

Tudor pendant

Found in Warwickshire, this Tudor gold pendant on chain linked by its imagery to Henry VIII and his first wife Katherine of Aragon is expected to be purchased by a museum.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 2-8, 2023.

