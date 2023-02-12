



1) Masterpiece founders launch new London summer fair

A new fair for the capital has been announced by two of the original founders of Masterpiece.

2) Top-selling porcelain dishes star in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a pair of blue and white porcelain dishes that made over 130-times estimate in Dorset.

3) Auction bidding battle for rare Kentian console ends at six-figure sum

An important George II console table emerged for sale at The Auction Room London.

4) Online marketplace 2Covet placed in liquidation

The company behind dealer marketplace 2Covet and the Chelsea Antiques Fair has been placed into voluntary liquidation.

5) Metal detecting trend boosts Treasure finds in the UK

Enthusiastic metal detectorists discovered 96% of archaeological and Treasure finds, according to the latest report.

