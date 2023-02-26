Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Hansons Auctioneers expands into Kent with latest saleroom opening at The Pantiles Arcade

Derbyshire auction house Hansons has expanded into a fifth location, opening a saleroom in Tunbridge Wells.

Charles Hanson and Robin Fletcher

Charles Hanson with Robin Fletcher at Pantiles Tunbridge Wells.

2) The Open Art Fair called off due to insufficient interest

The Open Art Fair (TOAF) has been scrapped for this year, the latest in a string of fair cancellations across the market.

Capture

3) Sign of lovable rogue Lovejoy’s popularity

A group of Lovejoy-related items came for sale at Suffolk saleroom Mander Auctioneers.

Lovejoy sign

Lovejoy shop sign, £780 at Mander Auctions.

4) Plea to help recover paintings stolen in Belgravia

The Met police and Sloane Street Auctions are appealing for help to recover three pictures taken from a viewing in Belgravia.

Gabriel Metsu picture

Sloane Street Auctions reported three missing pictures including The Letterwriter Surprised by Gabriel Metsu (1629-67).

 

5) Art dealer settles Artist’s Resale Right dispute out of court

Art dealer Ivor Braka has agreed an out of court settlement to pay Artist’s Resale Right (ARR) royalties in the UK.

Ivor Braka

Art dealer Ivor Braka who has now agreed to pay the Artist’s Resale Right.

Image: Horst Friedrichs.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 16-22, 2023.

Tags: