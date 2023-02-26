



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Hansons Auctioneers expands into Kent with latest saleroom opening at The Pantiles Arcade

Derbyshire auction house Hansons has expanded into a fifth location, opening a saleroom in Tunbridge Wells.

2) The Open Art Fair called off due to insufficient interest

The Open Art Fair (TOAF) has been scrapped for this year, the latest in a string of fair cancellations across the market.

3) Sign of lovable rogue Lovejoy’s popularity

A group of Lovejoy-related items came for sale at Suffolk saleroom Mander Auctioneers.

4) Plea to help recover paintings stolen in Belgravia

The Met police and Sloane Street Auctions are appealing for help to recover three pictures taken from a viewing in Belgravia.

5) Art dealer settles Artist’s Resale Right dispute out of court

Art dealer Ivor Braka has agreed an out of court settlement to pay Artist’s Resale Right (ARR) royalties in the UK.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 16-22, 2023.