1) Five top artworks sold at auctions outside London this year

The top lots sold at regional salerooms in 2022 included a number of works by leading Modern British artists. Here we pick out five of the best results which were covered in ATG.

2) Dunhill ‘Aviary’ lighter sparks a bidding battle at Chiswick Auctions

An auction record was set for an Alfred Dunhill ‘aquarium’ lighter at Chiswick Auctions.

3) Top stories of 2022 – including news of a Louis Vuitton trunk discovered in an attic

The most-read articles on this website over 2022 included stories about a rediscovered Louis Vuitton trunk, a piercing portrait drawing and a silver flask being withdrawn from auction.

4) Rothschild Qing cache packed away but now seeing the light of sale day

A major draw to a recent Dreweatts’ sale of Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art was a cache of Qing porcelain and hardstone carvings previously owned by Anthony de Rothschild (1887-1961).

5) Qianlong censer makes 60 times estimate

A large reticulated ‘dragon and phoenix’ censer came for sale at Mallams in Cheltenham from a Herefordshire vendor whose family had lived in Shanghai in the 1930s.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 29-January 4, 2023.