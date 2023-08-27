



1) Guinness family collection to be auctioned in rare on-the-premises sale at Elveden Hall

A single owner collection from Lord Iveagh will be offered by Sworders at the Guinness family’s stately home Elveden Hall in Suffolk.

2) Mystery woman sets auction record for artist Harrington Mann

A large and striking 1920s portrait of a young woman drew strong competition at Dreweatts’ sale of Anouska Hempel’s collection.

3) Police appeal for stolen Ming dynasty Chinese doucai cup

The Metropolitan Police is offering a Serious Crime Reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the recovery of a Ming Dynasty cup stolen in 2019 but still missing.

4) Obituary: ‘The ultimate business getter’

Lady Connie Middleton (1929-2023), who died on August 3 at the age of 93 after a short illness, ran the business development department at Phillips.

5) Investigation launched after gold jewellery and gemstones stolen from British Museum

The British Museum is investigating the theft of jewellery and has dismissed a member of staff following the discovery that items from its “collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged”.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 17-23, 2023.