1) Guinness family collection to be auctioned in rare on-the-premises sale at Elveden Hall

A single owner collection from Lord Iveagh will be offered by Sworders at the Guinness family’s stately home Elveden Hall in Suffolk.

Armchairs and sofa

A set of six giltwood open armchairs and a matching sofa to a Chippendale design but late 19th century is guided at £3000-5000.

 

2) Mystery woman sets auction record for artist Harrington Mann

A large and striking 1920s portrait of a young woman drew strong competition at Dreweatts’ sale of Anouska Hempel’s collection.

Portrait by Harrington Mann

A 1920s portrait by Harrington Mann, £68,000 at Dreweatts. 

3) Police appeal for stolen Ming dynasty Chinese doucai cup

The Metropolitan Police is offering a Serious Crime Reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the recovery of a Ming Dynasty cup stolen in 2019 but still missing.

Doucai 'chicken cup'

The doucai 'chicken cup' remains missing after 2019 theft.

4) Obituary: ‘The ultimate business getter’

Lady Connie Middleton (1929-2023), who died on August 3 at the age of 93 after a short illness, ran the business development department at Phillips.

img_38-1.jpg

The late Connie Middleton.

5) Investigation launched after gold jewellery and gemstones stolen from British Museum

The British Museum is investigating the theft of jewellery and has dismissed a member of staff following the discovery that items from its “collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged”.

British Museum

The British Museum where several items of jewellery were taken. Image: With permission from British Museum.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 17-23, 2023.

