1) No market wobble as jelly mould sets new auction record

This rare Victorian copper jelly mould shaped as a tortoise or turtle on rockwork sold for a remarkable sum at Brighton & Hove Auctions.

2) Cheshire Police warn antiques dealers to be vigilant following theft

Police are warning antiques dealers to be vigilant following the theft of two silver items and a lacquered snuff box.

3) Early telegraph keypad stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare ‘Telegraphic Key Apps’ from 1855 that made over 10 times estimate at a German auction.

4) 5 Questions with Julian Hartnoll

Julian Hartnoll, who describes himself as a ‘Fine Artmonger’ has been trading since 1968.

5) A rare South African Dinky toy car is among five lots to watch

Our pick of five previews included a South African Dinky 155 Ford Anglia Saloon on offer at Vectis.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 6-12, 2023.