1) Ring that took £90,000 could be one of the lost Marlborough gems

A garnet intaglio ring was bid to 450-times estimate at an auction in Birmingham after speculation that it could be one of the ‘lost’ Marlborough gems.

2) UK buyer sought for Philip de László painting of two Indian soldiers

A temporary export block has been placed on a portrait of cavalry officers in the British Indian Army by Philip de László, in the hope it can be purchased by a UK institution.

3) Mallett makes a comeback at Gurr Johns

Historic dealership Mallett has been relaunched with furniture specialist Rufus Bird to lead the firm.

4) 18th century glass: politics that is mixed with pleasure

An 18th century Liberty is Sweet decanter was in demand at auction.

5) Artcurial expands into Switzerland and a new Edinburgh saleroom for Bonhams

A round up of industry news including French auction house Artcurial buying Swiss firm Beurret Bailly Widmer Auktionen and Bonhams moving its saleroom in Edinburgh.