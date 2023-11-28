Laura Chesters





Auction houses and dealers know this is a good time to offer memorabilia relating to Napoleon Bonaparte.

Top of the bill are items that are purported to have belonged to the military leader.

In France, Osenat's sale at the Drouot auction house in Paris included a bicorne hat believed to have been owned to Napoleon (pictured top).

It went for a record €1.93m (including buyer’s premium) on November 19. Including the premium, the price beat the €1.8m paid for another Napoleon hat sold at Drouot in 2014.

Estimated at €600,000-800,000, it was hammered down at €1.5m (£1.305m).

Closer to home, antiques dealers are also holding exhibitions to stay on trend.

Grosvenor Prints in Covent Garden has created a listing of Napoleon satire which includes over 60 Gillray caricatures and more than 100 other images of the Napoleonic period. The listing will be published and launched next week (December 6).

On top of this are 800 images in its online stock, including this aquatint with original hand colour by T Rowlandson called Death and Bonaparte. The scene was first published in 1813 as a broadside. This version, with the engraved title added, was issued as a folding plate in a book and is priced at £140 (£168 inc VAT) by Grosvenor Prints.

grosvenorprints.com

