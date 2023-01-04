Laura Chesters





Traders were told at the end of October that the centre will shut on January 7 and they have until January 6 to clear their stock. Around 25 traders are affected by the closure (as reported in ATG issue 2569).

The protest is being held at 2pm on Saturday January 7 at the centre at 12 Heath Street in north London.

Dealer Alexandra Porter is organising the protest event and began a petition to fight the closure which now has more than 3000 signatures. She said: “When we come together we can achieve amazing things. The more people that come along, the more impact we'll have.”

Asset of Community Value

Porter and her colleagues have also submitted an application to Camden Council for the Hampstead Antique & Craft Emporium to be designated as an Asset of Community Value (ACV), which could give the dealers more time to find a sympathetic buyer.

The application is supported by local politicians Tulip Saddiq MP, Cllr Linda Chung, Cllr Steven Stark, the Heath & Hampstead Society and the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum.

Deatils of the protest can be found here: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/events/protest-at-hampstead-emporium-jan-7th-2023-2pm?share=a1387244-5f39-42ee-a71c-36876a91a727