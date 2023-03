Laura Chesters





A collection of rings and brooches were taken from the Cliffe High Street shop in Lewes at around 3.30am on February 16.

Investigating officers are asking people to get in touch if they are offered or recognise any of the items.

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police by calling 101 quoting serial 157 of 06/12 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.