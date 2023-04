Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The items were stolen during a burglary from a house in Shepperton and the owner has contacted auction houses and pawn brokers in the hope of recovering any of the items.

Among the missing items is a Jonathan Hateley bronze resin sculpture, rings, lockets and a bracelet.

Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police by calling 101 quoting incident reference number 45230041797 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.