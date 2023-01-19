Laura Chesters





The theft took place on the evening of Sunday, January 15 and 14 pieces of contemporary silver were stolen.

The thieves were in and out of the building in less than 5 minutes and smashed a number of cabinets in the reception area before leaving.

The 14 items date from 2005-20 and are made of a mixture of Sterling silver, Britannia silver and Palladium silver.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting incident reference number 14/18526/23 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.