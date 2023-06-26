Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. London Bridge fire painting

A sale of Old Masters, British & European Art at Chorley’s in Gloucestershire on June 27 includes this 17th century English School painting depicting the burning of London Bridge.

The work shows not the Great Fire of London from 1666, however, but the little-known earlier event of February 11, 1632, during which much of the bridge was destroyed including 42 houses.

The artist of this 18in x 3ft 7in (45.5cm x 1.1m) oil on canvas has been variously attributed across the years but it is currently thought to be by a Flemish painter working in London in the later years of the 17th century.

It comes for sale by descent from the historian and illustrator Gordon Home who published a book on Old London Bridge in 1931. The estimate is £10,000-15,000.

View the catalogue entry for this London Bridge picture on thesaleroom.com

2. Kota reliquary figure

An enigmatic collection of tribal art is to be offered, without reserve, at the Adam Partridge London saleroom in Ruislip on June 27. Little is known about its origins but it was carefully packed by the Christie’s tribal art department and has been in storage for over a decade.

The 120 lots include a number of Kota reliquary figures from Gabon. This example shown above in brass mounted with three iron rings, 2ft 2in (54cm) high, is guided at £100-150.

View the catalogue entry for this Gabon figure via thesaleroom.com

3. Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos clock

Featuring in the Decorative Arts & Design sale at Dawsons in Maidenhead on June 28 with an estimate of £3000-5000 is this fine Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos clock.

The silver case was designed by the British post-war silversmith Christopher Nigel Lawrence.

View the catalogue entry for this clock via thesaleroom.com

4. Lalique desk clock

This c.1920 Lalique blue stained-glass desk clock in the Six Hirondelles Perchées pattern, model 763, has a guide of £500-800 at Bolton Auction Rooms on June 26.

View the catalogue entry for this desk clock via thesaleroom.com.

5. Watercolour collection

Items which were originally part of the furnishings at the National Trust’s Peckover House in Wisbech form part of Cheffins’ Fine Sale on June 28-29.

The 23-lot collection comes for sale in Cambridge from a descendant of the Peckover family that founded the first bank in Wisbech. Successive generations of the Peckover family were prolific amateur and professional artists.

Pictured here is one from a series of 148 watercolour views of England, Wales and Scotland, painted by Alegrina Peckover between 1874 and 1880. Together they have an estimate of £1000-2000.

View the catalogue entry for this collection of watercolours via thesaleroom.com