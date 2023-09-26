Laura Chesters, Frances Allitt





Freya Mitton

British art dealer Freya Mitton has moved into her first London premises, taking a prime spot in St James’s, London.

The Somerset dealer shares the space, 6 Masons Yard, with two other dealers. One is Guy Peppiatt, the other is Modern British art specialist Harry Moore-Gwyn, who first occupied the third floor gallery before moving down to the shopfront in 2021.

Wotton Auction Rooms

Wotton Auction Rooms has a new ownership structure as Joseph Trinder re-joins the business. Trinder, who first worked at the firm in 2009 while at college, has rejoined and invested to become a partner alongside Philip Taubenheim.

Taubenheim and Trinder now own 50% of the business each and are joint partners.

Spink

Spink is to hold its inaugural film poster auction in London on October 25. The sale will feature 100 lots of original posters, lobby cards and photographic production stills.

Phillips

Phillips has opened a new space in Milan, in the city centre on Via Lanzone. It will include an office and gallery to host exhibitions, previews and events.

Phillips’ worldwide team includes a number of specialists fluent in Italian, with the Milan team featuring Carolina Lanfranchi, Phillips(delete) regional director for Italy, and Margherita Solaini, associate director and specialist in 20th Century & Contemporary art.

Market Auctions

Florida auction house Market Auctions has hired Arturo Duran to become its new gallery director. He will oversee exhibitions and auctions. He has previous experience as a curator, art historian and auction manager. Market Auctions’ next events include an online sale of art, antiques and jewellery on October 4 and a valuation day on October 11 at its showroom in Lake Worth.