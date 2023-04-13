Laura Chesters





Cromwell Place

Cromwell Place, the South Kensington arts hub, has appointed Helen Nisbet to the newly created role of CEO and artistic director.

Nisbet joins from Art Night, a Contemporary art festival, where she will continue to serve as artistic director until its next run this summer. She is also a member of the Turner Prize jury.

Nisbet said: “I will be developing a strong and cohesive programme centring Cromwell Place’s role as a host for togetherness, experimentation, idea sharing, national and international partnerships and, crucially, supporting artists and the art ecology to thrive in difficult times.”

Opened in 2020, Cromwell Place offers year-round programming across 15 gallery spaces along with a restaurant and bar.

Lawrences Auctioneers

Lawrences Auctioneers of Crewkerne has merged with The Auction Hub in Westbury, Wiltshire. Lawrences was bought by Auctionet, the Swedish online auction platform, last year and Auctionet also runs The Auction Hub.

The Auction Hub will continue to operate from its Westbury salerooms under the new name of Lawrences Wessex.

Founded in 2011, Auctionet has more than 50 partner auction houses across six countries. In the UK it has also invested in Rushbrooks Auctioneers in Winchester.

Griffin’s Auctioneers

A new auction house has launched in Warwickshire. Griffin’s Auctioneers is run by Ben Griffin, previously at Warwick & Warwick. The saleroom, in a business park in Warwick, holds monthly sales of art, antiques and collectables (alongside specialist sales) and held its first in October last year.

Among the lots in its upcoming April 18 sale is selection of correspondence from the late Queen and her sister Margaret to their riding instructor. A letter written by the Queen in Malta is estimated at £600-1000.

Guinevere

Kings Road antiques gallery Guinevere is to hold an auction of stock at Dreweatts on May 23. The gallery has traded from Kings Road for 60 years and is in the process of restructuring the business with an increased focus in online trade. It plans to downsize its current physical galleries has put the properties on the market.

The auction is the first step in this process. The antiques hub was founded by French-born Genevieve Weaver, who moved to London in the 1960s. The business is now run by Genevieve’s sons Kevin and Marc Weaver and Marc’s wife Heather Weaver.

The business started at the same address in 1963 but has acquired buildings on either side of Kings Road over the years and its current four shops now occupy more than 7500 sq ft.