Laura Chesters





Saatchi Yates

Former Sotheby’s director Joseph Friedman has joined Saatchi Yates to launch a new ‘Masters’ division at the London art gallery.

Friedman has 30 years’ experience as an art market professional including at Sotheby’s, as a curator of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s Collection in Paris and as an art adviser to the Foreign Office, the National Trust, and the J Rothschild Group of Companies.

Friedman will run Saatchi Yates Masters which specialises in sourcing works from the 18th century to the mid-20th century.

Saatchi Yates, which recently relocated to a new 12,000 sq ft gallery in Bury Street, St James's, focuses on Contemporary art as well as Post-War artists.

Gorringe’s

Philip Taylor is stepping down as managing partner of East Sussex auction house Gorringe’s and Clifford Lansberry has been appointed managing partner. Read more about Gorringe's management changes here.

Fieldings

Fieldings founder Nick Davies, has passed his majority shareholding to business partner Will Farmer and the management team, Judith Woolgar and Rachel Holland, who will take control of the business.

Davies will continue on a consultancy basis. Read more on Fieldings management changes here.

Mallams

Auction house Mallams has promoted Sue Daws to its board of directors. She has been a senior administrator for Mallams Cheltenham since 2008.

Daws has a particular interest in Asian art, working on the firm’s Asian art sales since launch in 2009.

Bonhams

A new role – managing director for Europe at Bonhams – has been created and filled by Bonhams former chief transformation officer André Bodson.

Bodson will oversee the creation of a unified organisation for European acquisitions and offices.

Over the past 18 months Bonhams has expanded in Europe with the acquisition of Bukowskis in Stockholm, Bruun Rasmussen in Copenhagen and Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris and Brussels).

Patrick Masson will continue in his role of Bonhams’ European development director.

Arnaud Cornette de Saint Cyr and Catherine Yaiche from Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr, Paris; Wilfrid Vacher from Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr, Brussels; Louise Arén from Bukowskis, Stockholm; and Jakob Dupont from Bruun Rasmussen in Copenhagen will all continue in their current roles, leading their respective auction houses.

They and Masson will report to Bodson, as will the representatives in Bonhams’ 14 European offices.

Bruno Vinciguerra, global CEO of Bonhams, said 2022 was a “breakthrough year for Bonhams when the company achieved $1bn in turnover for the first time in its 230-year history”.

He added: “We look forward to building on this foundation to accelerate our growth in this strategic area.”

Morphy Auctions

Pennsylvania’s Morphy Auctions plans to re-establish its presence in Las Vegas.

In the autumn it will relocate its gambling machine and coin-operated machine auctions to the city in Nevada. The auction is scheduled for October 27-28 and more details will follow closer to the time of the sale.