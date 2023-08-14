Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Mr Punch jester's rattle

A timed online sale at Cato Crane in Liverpool that closes on August 15 includes this Victorian or Edwardian jester’s rattle modelled as Mr Punch.

The estimate is £40-60.

View this jester's rattle via thesaleroom.com.

2. 1950s college jackets

The Costume, Accessories and Textiles Sale at Tennants on August 19 includes this group of four American 1950s jackets and college cardigans on offer with an estimate of £150-250.

They are part of a private collection of 1950s men’s clothing, guitars, radios and ephemera put together over a lifetime by Peter Leathers, a fashion designer, jewellery maker and guitarist from West Yorkshire.

In 1983 he established the designer label Peter Hoggard with his partner Michelle. The company’s success led them to open their own outlet in London’s Hyper Hyper store in 1985 before taking part in British Fashion Week the following year and opening their own shop in 1987.

As well as his career in fashion and jewellery design, Peter later owned a musical instrument shop, Beat School, in Holmfirth. His 1950s instruments are on offer in the Scientific and Musical Instruments Sale at Tennants on September 27 along with radios, amps and magazines from the era.

View these college jackets via thesaleroom.com.

3. Omega Speedmaster

This 1967 Omega Speedmaster Ref 105.003 has a guide of £6000-8000 at The Jewellery, Silver & Watches Sale at Cheffins in Cambridge on August 17.

The model was later given the nickname the ‘Ed White’ as he wore one when completing the first space walk by an American on June 3, 1965.

This watch comes in the original red and gold tooled case, with cream coloured outer card box, guarantee booklet and card dated 15/7/69 plus the original warranty certificate from the retailer.

View this Omega watch via thesaleroom.com.

4. Tiny pocketknife

This tiny opening pocketknife is about the size of a 1p coin. Made c. 1850 by a cutler in Sheffield, it comes for sale at Hansons in Etwall, Derbyshire, on August 15 as part of the 160-lot Brian Jackson collection of weapons and blades. It is estimated at £100-200.

Matt Crowson, Hansons specialist, said: “Brian’s collection is extraordinary. The penknife, the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fascinating finds, has been in his collection since 1958. The smallest opening penknife recorded in The Guinness Book of Records, owned by Joanne Shaw in Canada in 1999, measured 8mm. So, at 7mm the example set for auction is believed to be the smallest of its type in the world.”

View this tiny pocketknife via thesaleroom.com.

5. George I walnut side table

This c.1725 and later George I walnut side table or lowboy is estimated at £800-1200 at the Dreweatts sale on August 16.

View this George I side table via thesaleroom.com.