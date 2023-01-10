



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Hindma

US auction house Hindman has promoted Alyssa D Quinlan to the role of chief executive officer (CEO).

For the past three years she has been Hindman’s chief business development officer. She brings 25 years of experience in private banking, wealth management and fine art appraisals.

Early in her career she led business development at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers in Chicago, before moving to JP Morgan Private Bank and later art advisory firm Gurr Johns. She returned to Hindman in 2019 (the firm which had merged Leslie Hindman Auctioneers and Cowan’s Auctions).

Jay Krehbiel, co-chairman and CEO of Hindman since 2018, appointed Quinlan as his successor in the CEO role. He moves into a new role as executive chairman.

Hindman reported sales of $100m in 2022, a high for the company which has been expanding and now has 16 office locations.

Its planned New York location, details to be announced shortly, includes a full-service auction room – Hindman’s fifth overall – complimenting its Chicago, Palm Beach, Denver, and Cincinnati salerooms.

Quinlan is the second woman to serve as Hindman’s CEO, following in the footsteps of her mentor Leslie Hindman who founded the firm in 1982.

Adam Partridge

Macclesfield and Liverpool auction house Adam Partridge has expanded its operation into the south-east and south-west of England with the purchase of two existing salerooms.

Headlining the expansion is the acquisition of Bainbridges in Ruislip, west London. The new business will be called Bainbridge Adam Partridge.

The firm has also taken over a small auction house in the village of Hele in Devon, previously called Auction Antiques. It will be rebranded as Adam Partridge South West.

Read more about Adam Partridge here.

John Pye & Sons

John Pye & Sons has reinforced its senior management team by appointing Addison Pye to the board of directors.

Addison, grandson of founders Ann and John Pye, has been promoted to director from his previous position as a commercial manager. Starting as an porter, Addison has more than seven years’ experience in the business. The firm employs more than 700 staff and recently expanded into Europe.

Hansons

Militaria specialist Nick Thompson has joined Hansons’ Bishton Hall saleroom in Wolseley Bridge, Stafford. The former police detective and medal business owner joins as a valuer and will host medals and militaria valuation events every month at the venue.

Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood

BHL has introduced new silver and jewellery sales due to increasing popularity from buyers and consigners. These departments will now have dedicated sales that will follow BHL’s quarterly fine sale.

The first Silver & Jewellery sale will be on February 7-8.

Phillips

Phillips has hired Robert Sleigh as managing director Asia, in Hong Kong. He will oversee Phillips’ business development team in Asia and work in partnership with its global chief marketing officer to manage the marketing and communications team in the region.

Phillips is opening a new headquarters in the WKCDA Tower in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District. The new Asia headquarters is 50,000 sq ft over six floors.

Prior to joining Phillips, Sleigh served as managing director of business operations at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong for eight years. He began his career at Sotheby’s in its wine department in New York in 1996 and moved to Hong Kong in 2010.

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Caroline Schulten as head of its Chinese ceramics and works of art department in Paris. She has previously worked at Asian Art Museum in Berlin, auction house Lempertz and Sotheby’s.

In the US Bonhams has hired Joe Moe as a pop culture specialist in Los Angles.

He has 20 years of experience in the auction industry and was previously at a movie memorabilia specialist Profiles in History. He then worked at Heritage when that firm acquired Profiles in 2021.