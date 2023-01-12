Laura Chesters, Joan Porter





Traders were informed at the end of October by the owner of the building that the centre would shut on January 7. Around 25 dealers are affected (as reported in ATG issue 2569).

Alexandra Porter rallied fellow traders at the Hampstead Antique & Craft Emporium and the local community in north London to fight the decision, organising a protest event and launching a petition against the closure.

Following an application led by Porter with support from local politicians Tulip Siddiq MP, Cllr Linda Chung, Cllr Stephen Stark, the Heath & Hampstead Society and the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum, the council designated the emporium an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

This ensures there is a six-month moratorium period on any future sales so community groups can raise funds to submit a bid to the owner.

Porter said: “This simply reflects how integral the antique market is to Hampstead.

“This is about saving a place with unique societal, historic and environmental value, a community retail hub accessible to everyone, not just the rich, where we can all be inspired by art, craftsmanship and design.

“Our trader and residents committee is now seeking sponsors and funding to buy the market so we can all get back to what we love – antiques.”