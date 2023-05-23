Laura Chesters





The Act came into force in June last year for elephant ivory.

A consultation on extending the ban to the other species was launched in 2021 (as reported in ATG no 2503).

Defra said this new extension to the law will come into force following due process through parliament.

The five species are already listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (CITES) but this new UK ban goes further.

The extension will particularly effect the trade in antique scrimshaw from walrus tusks and whale teeth as well as narwhal tusks. However other products from whales such as bone and baleen are not included as they are not made of ivory.

Under the Ivory Act antiques containing ivory can be exempt from the ban under four narrow conditions.

These exemptions will also apply to the extended ban for ivory from the five species.

The exemptions are:

• Pre-1947 items containing less than 10% ivory by volume.

• Pre-1975 musical instruments containing less than 20% ivory by volume.

• Pre-1918 portrait miniatures with a surface area of no more than 320 sq cm.

• Pre-1918 items deemed of outstanding artistic, cultural or historical value.

The registration process for de minimis and portrait miniature exemptions costs £20 per item or £50 for a group of objects (up to a maximum of 20). Owners wishing to sell a pre-1918 ivory item of outstanding artistic, cultural or historical value must pay a fee of £250 and submit details to a committee of museum specialists for assessment.

As reported in ATG no 2586, a number of successful exemptions have been made for antique ivory items.

In the government's most recent announcement it said more than “6500 registrations and certificates [were] issued for exempted items so that they continue to form part of our artistic and cultural heritage”.