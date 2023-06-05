Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. George I bookcase

This George I kingwood cross banded and geometrically inlaid mulberry veneered bureau bookcase comes for sale at Hutchinson Scott in Skipton on June 6-7 with a guide of £5000-8000.

It is in the manner of of the London maker Coxed and Woster. Based at The White Swan, St Paul’s Churchyard, from c.1700-35, the firm specialised in desks, bureaux, bureau cabinets, secretaire cabinets and chests of drawer veneered in walnut or burr maple, and some pieces are embellished with rosewood crossbanding and pewter stringing.

They constitute the largest single group of labelled English case furniture surviving from the first half of the 18th century.

View this George I bookcase via thesaleroom.com

2. Lucien Fontanarosa picture

The French artist Lucien Fontanarosa (1912-75) exhibited at both Gimpel Fils, London, and the Marlborough Gallery during the 1950s.

According to the copy of the original invoice attached to the reverse of the frame, this pastel on paper, L’enfant au chapeau de gendarme, was bought at a show at Gimpel Fils in August 1955. It now has a guide of £200-300 at the Modern British 20th & 21st century arts sale at Roseberys in south London on June 6.

View this Lucien Fontanarosa picture via thesaleroom.com

3. Basil Spence furniture

This laminated wood sideboard and table are part of a well-known suite designed by Basil Spence in 1947-48 and produced in 1949 by Morris & Co, Glasgow.

All items from the Allegro suite are rare due to its cost at the time: a full suite sold for £30,000 at Christie’s in 2008.

Another is held by the National Museum of Scotland in the Design for Living gallery.

The table and sideboard, bearing labels reading Morris Made Guaranteed Trade Mark Glasgow, are expected to sell for £3000-5000 as part of McTear’s auction of 19th and 20th century design titled Today & Tomorrow on June 7.

View this Basil Spence sideboard and table via thesaleroom.com

4. George III celebration badge

George III’s apparent recovery in 1789 from a serious bought of mental illness was greeted with widespread celebrations.

As parliament presented addresses of congratulation to the king a series of medals were made to mark the occasion. This uniface gilt-brass and enamel badge with the royal monogram and a garter reading God Save The King is estimated at £400-500 as part of the auction of Historical Medals at Noonans in London on June 8.

5. David Gauld watercolour

David Gauld (1865-1936) is best known for his depictions of sun-dappled cattle in byres or Ayrshire fields. However, in his early career as a Glasgow Boy Gauld was an innovator.

Elegant Figures in the Street, Cheltenham is a rare work in watercolour showing the artist’s sensibilities at the turn of the century. Although the figures are not identified they may well be friends of the artist and members of his many connections in the art world.

A companion work in the National Galleries of Scotland depicts the artist couple Robert Macaulay Stevenson and Stansmore Macaulay Stevenson (née Dean), alongside Margaret Gauld (née Paterson).

This painting comes for sale at the Scottish Paintings & Sculpture sale at Lyon & Turnbull on June 8 with a provenance to the Glasgow Art Club. Gauld was a member and it is thought that the work was gifted by his widow to the club on his death.

Estimate £8000-12,000.

View this David Gauld watercolour via thesaleroom.com

6. Chinese School painting

An early 19th century Chinese School painting showing a procession around a lake will be offered at Farnham saleroom Parker Fine Art Auctions on June 8.

The 18 x 23½in (46 x 60cm) oil on canvas has come auction from a local family who have owned it for many years according to the auction house.

The estimate is £2000-3000.

View this Chinese School painting via thesaleroom.com