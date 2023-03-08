Laura Chesters





First announced in February (see ATG no 2580), the event as been scheduled for June this year at Royal Hospital Chelsea, the same venue of the now cancelled Masterpiece London.

Organisers Harry Van der Hoorn and Thomas Woodham-Smith have announced the new name alongside the latest update of exhibitors.

Van der Hoorn said: “Our choice of title reflects the wide range of disciplines and masterpieces in the fair, each piece a treasure in its own right. From my perspective, and I speak as a Dutchman, treasure is a word that is understood throughout the world. The word ‘House’ is a mark of respect to The Grosvenor House Fair, a fair that has inspired so many of us over the years.”

The event will host 60 stands and will take place on June 23-26 with a preview day on June 22.

The exhibitors include Ronald Phillips, Adrian Sassoon, Michele Beiny, Richard Green, Osborne Samuel, Galerie Gmurzynska, Tomasso, Peter Harrington, Shapero Rare Books, Howard Walwyn, Carter Marsh, Wartski and SJ Phillips.

Thomas Woodham-Smith added: “The Treasure House Fair will be smaller than Masterpiece at over 3000 sq m and completely redesigned from floor to ceiling. We are certain that we have a fascinating collection of exhibitors and that we are building on a London tradition of excellence.

"In so many ways, it is the dealers who have fought hard with us to ensure that there continues to be a wonderful June fair in the capital.”