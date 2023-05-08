Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. 18th century pocket watch

The Watches and Wristwatches at Bonhams Knightsbridge on May 11 includes, estimated at £20,000-30,000, this exceptional gold and ruby set triple case pocket watch by Joseph Martineau, London.

Made c.1760, it remains in remarkable condition retaining some 383 rubies and its outer studded shagreen case. It is offered together with a Sotheby’s catalogue from December 1958 when it was last sold.

2. Miniature bureau

The contents of a Wiltshire country house come for sale in 545 lots at Gardiner Houlgate in Corsham, Bath, on May 11.

This small 18th century green chinoiserie lacquered miniature bureau on stand (above) is guided at £600-1000.

3. Edwardian necklace

The jewellery sale at David Duggleby in Scarborough on May 11 includes, estimated at £400-600, this Edwardian gold opal and ruby pendant necklace on a platinum and gold trace link chain.

4. Ken Howard picture

The Fine Paintings and Frames sale at Parker Fine Art Auctions in Farnham on May 11 includes this small Ken Howard (1932-2022) oil on board, The Tankard.

With labels for the Richard Green gallery to the back, it has an estimate of £600-800.

5. Regency seal

A private collection of seals, offered by Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on May 12, is led by this handsome Regency example fashioned in lapis lazuli, amethyst and gold for Sir Walter Scott (1771-1832) of Abbotsford.

By 1820 Scott was very much part of the Scottish gentry with this seal used for letters to the great and the good, including the correspondence that led to George IV’s famous visit to Scotland in 1824. Estimate £12,000-15,000.