Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Doulton bear model

This Doulton Lambeth model of a seated brown bear holding an upturned bee skep comes for sale at Bamfords’ new premises in Derby (46 Nottingham Road, Spondon, DE21 7NL) as part of a four-day auction from June 13-16, with an estimate of £4000-6000.

The 2ft 6in (73cm) salt glazed stoneware group, probably a design by the factory modeller Mark Marshall, is pictured with a copy of ATG for August 2019. That edition featured on the cover another version of the bear and bee skep that, found hidden in undergrowth in a Kent garden, sold for £8000 at the Canterbury Auction Galleries.

View this Doulton bear via thesaleroom.com

2. Indian warfare scene

Signed by Richard Caton Woodville (1856-1927) and dated 1895, The Relief of Lucknow by General Sir Henry Havelock was exhibited at the Royal Academy the following year.

The large-scale oil shows British soldiers and Indian allies grouped by the walls of a ruined building in the midst of the event still referred to as the Indian Mutiny but also known as the First War of Independence.

An excerpt from the contemporary account was given in the 1896 Royal Academy exhibition catalogue: “The annals of warfare contain no brighter page than that which will record the bravery, fortitude, vigilance, and patient endurance of hardships, privation and fatigue, displayed by the garrison of Lucknow”.

The painting, which comes for sale from Windsor House Antiques of Barnwell Manor, Northamptonshire, is on offer at Dreweatts of Donnington Priory, Newbury, on June 14 with a guide of £30,000-50,000.

View this Indian warfare scene via thesaleroom.com.

3. Art Deco sculpture

This bronze and ivory Art Deco sculpture by Demetre Chiparus is expected to sell for between £30,000-50,000 in Mitchells’ next Antiques & Fine Art sale in Cockermouth on June 15-16. Solo measures 20in (50cm) high and is signed in the alabaster base.

View this Demetre Chiparus sculpture via thesaleroom.com.

4. Chinese export porcelain figures

Sworders’ Fine interiors sale on June 13-14 includes a group of lots from the connoisseur, Arthur G Tite (1904-84), of 48 Westbourne Terrace, Hyde Park, London.

They include this pair of 2ft 1in (63cm) high 18th century Chinese export porcelain figures of court officials, mounted with ormolu candelabra branches in 1891 by the pre-eminent French cabinetmaker, Henri Dasson (1825-96). They are estimated at £15,000-20,000.

The Tites enjoyed a long connection with the Rothschild family over several generations, beginning with Arthur Tite Snr (1841-94), the first managing director of Messrs Rothschild & Sons Bank.

His grandson, Arthur George, acted as an agent to Victor Rothschild 3rd Baron (1910-90), sourcing fine art and antiques for purchase as evidenced by numerous references in the family’s correspondence.

View these Chinese export porcelain figures via thesaleroom.com.

5. Peter Lanyon picture

Lay’s Cornish & Fine Art sale in Penzance on June 15 includes this gouache by Peter Lanyon.

Research has shown that this atypical work was painted in 1937 when the artist was just 19 and acting with the Penzance Players. It was probably used as a theatre prop for the production of a play titled Call it a Day by Dodie Smith at the Penzance Pavilion.

During one of the scenes the script has the cook (played Miss Agatha Chirgwin, later Penzance’s first lady mayor) referring wistfully to a picture of cows on the wall, saying: “I’ve always got my cows to look at.”

It comes for sale from Chirgwin’s family with an estimate of £2000-4000.

View this Peter Lanyon via thesaleroom.com.