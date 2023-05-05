Laura Chesters





Following the October 2022 sales, this second auction series features items from the couple’s Berkeley, California home called Temple of Wings.

The auctions, a live sale on June 14 in New York (followed by two online sales opening on May 31 and ending on June 15), will include late 19th and early 20th century decorative arts, including Gothic Revival and Arts and Crafts items, as well as Victorian paintings.

The Greco-Roman style house was previously the home and dance studio of Florence Treadwell Boynton. The Gettys bought it in 1994.

Jonathan Rendell, Christie’s deputy chairman Americas, said: “Another bravura performance by the multitalented Ann Getty, Temple of Wings drew together decorative arts from Europe and America from the late 19th and early 20th centuries in an extraordinary building high up in the Berkeley Hills.

“The interior blended the earnest tenets of the Arts and Crafts movement, the magical productions of Tiffany Studios and the aesthetic costume of Fortuny with roman maidens of Leighton and Alma Tadema. It was a magical place.”

Proceeds of the sales will go to charity.

The 2022 sales series of 1500 lots from the collection took more than $150m (including premium). The majority of this collection was from the Gettys’ five-storey San Francisco mansion. The couple married in 1964 and these auctions follow Ann’s death in 2020.