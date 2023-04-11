Laura Chesters





A number of items were stolen in a burglary in the village of Hartford, Cheshire and police have warned they could be offered for sale to dealers, pawn shops or auction houses.

The burglary occurred sometime between 11pm on April 1 and 7.20am the following day at a house in Beech Road, Hartford.

PC Dan Lee said: “The ornaments are quite distinctive so I would urge any dealers or pawn shops who come across the items pictured to contact police.

“The same goes for anyone who was in the area around the time of the burglary who may have captured suspicious activity on their dashcam.

“If you have a doorbell camera or CCTV which has captured anything of interest in connection with the burglary please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting crime reference number IML1514437.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 080 555 111.