Laura Chesters





Chequers, the Buckinghamshire country house retreat of British Prime Ministers since 1921, dates back to the 16th century.

The Grade I house is owned and administered by the Chequers Charitable Trust and the Trustees have decided to dispose of some of its unused items.

Harvey Cammell, Bonhams global director of valuations and private collections, said: “Over the last century successive Prime Ministers have entertained statesmen and stateswomen from around the world at Chequers, and the sale provides a wonderful opportunity to acquire pieces at very approachable estimates that have played their part in history.”

The items will be offered as part of Bonhams Collections sale in London on March 21.

David Lloyd George became the first prime minister to occupy it.

The house was put in trust for Prime Ministers by soldier, diplomat and Conservative politician Sir Arthur Lee who had acquired it in 1912 with his wife Ruth. Sir Arthur gave the house over as a Deed of Settlement via the Chequers Estate Act 1917 on the assumption that future leaders may not have their own estates to entertain foreign dignitaries.

The act stated: “It is not possible to foresee or foretell from what classes or conditions of life the future wielders of power in this country will be drawn.”