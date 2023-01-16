Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Medieval candlestick

Woolley & Wallis conducts its annual New Year sale of Furniture & Works of Art in Salisbury on January 18-19.

It features several private collections including candlesticks and early domestic metalwork from the family of Frederick William Robins, author of The Story of the Lamp and the Candle (1939).

This rare English copper alloy or latten candlestick, 5in (12cm) high, from the late medieval period, is estimated at £2000-3000.

2. 19th century card game

Nottingham firm Mellors & Kirk will sell the collection of CW Briggs (1906-71) on the opening day of a three-day sale on January 17-19.

More than 400 eclectic lots come from this family collection, including this rare early 19th century transformation game titled Comical Metamorphoses for Boys.

Comprising a series of lithographed and painted card sections (heads, torsos, legs) in a softwood sliding lid box with a pictorial title label with German, French and English text, it is guided at £200-300.

3. Abolition banner

This rare silk banner proclaiming the abolition of slavery in the British empire in 1834 forms part of a single-owner collection at Chiswick Auctions on January 18.

The blue and gold silk banner that reads August 1, 1834 Slavery in the British Dominions Utterly and for ever Abolished is expected to bring £1000-2000.

The Slavery Abolition Act, which freed more than 800,000 enslaved Africans in the Caribbean and South Africa as well as a small number in Canada, had received Royal Assent on August 28, 1833, but did not take effect until August 1, 1834.

The banner is one of many ‘cabinet of curiosity’ items assembled by a London dealer in mechanical and scientific antiques in the 1980s-90s. Most have been in storage for 20 years.

4. Needlework bag

The sale of Furniture, Clocks & Rugs at Lawrences of Crewkerne on January 20 includes this early 17th century needlework bag or ‘bourse’.

A piece examined and authenticated by George Wingfield-Digby, former keeper of the textiles department at the Victoria and Albert Museum, it is worked in coloured silks and metal thread with a design including caterpillars, a cockerel, a dove, a sea monster and a figure under an arch.

In good condition for its age, it is estimated at £1500-2000.

5. Doulton Lambeth George Tinworth clock

Following a probate valuation that Devon auction house Chilcotts carried out in early 2022, a family has consigned this Doulton Lambeth George Tinworth stoneware clock, The Menagerie.

It is on offer at the Honiton sale on January 21 estimated at £6000-8000.