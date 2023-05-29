Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Edward Lear watercolour

Edward Lear travelled extensively around Greece, Albania, Turkey and Egypt between summer of 1848 and spring 1849.

This watercolour, sheet no 159, bears the inscription Parnassus, April 12. 11am and is annotated in Lear’s hand with words such as perfectly flat plain of lines; dark violet and very red red – reminders for a later oil painting.

It comes for sale at Canterbury Auction Galleries on June 4-5 from Kent private school Dover College. It is assumed the watercolour was a gift to headmaster William Cookworthy Compton who left in 1910.

The estimate is £10,000.

View this Edward Lear picture via thesaleroom.com.

2. Harry Kernoff landscape

Gantries on a Sunday, Belfast, 1936 by Harry Kernoff (1900-74) has a guide of €20,000-30,000 at Adam’s in Dublin on May 31.

The London-born artist painted the daily life in many of Ireland’s towns and cities, this oil depicting a moment of leisure in Victoria Park under the looming cranes of the Harland and Woolfe shipyard.

At 2ft x 3ft 1in (62 x 94cm) it is thought to be the oil of the same title sold for £50 at the Royal Hibernian Academy 1936 exhibition. It was bought by the owner’s family at the Kernoff show held by the Godolphin Gallery in 1974.

A detailed preparatory sketch for this painting is in the National Gallery of Ireland, part of the collection donated by the artist’s sister, Lena Kernoff, after his death.

View this Harry Kernoff picture via thesaleroom.com

3. Lavery portrait

This Portrait of Lady Darling (above) by Sir John Lavery (1856-1941), signed upper left; inscribed and dated 1906 to verso, is estimated at £3000-5000 in the Aldridges of Bath auction on May 30.

An oil on canvas-board, 14 x 10in (35.5 x 25.5cm), in a tortoiseshell and ebonised frame, it came by family descent to the present owner.

Lady Darling (Mary Caroline Greathed, 1864-1913), was the daughter of Major-General William Wilberforce Harris Greathed CB and Alice Clive. In September 1885 she married Charles John Darling, 1st Baron Darling PC (1849-1936), English lawyer, politician and High Court judge.

A caricature of Lord Darling by Spy featured in Vanity Fair, July 1897.

View this Lavery picture via thesaleroom.com

4. 17th century delftware dish

The sale at The Auction Room in Twickenham on May 30 includes this 17th century delftware dish with a radiating geometric design estimated at £1500-2500.

Bought at Sotheby’s in 1992 as part of the John Philip Kassebaum collection, it was previously in the Lipski collection in 1983.

View this delftware dish on thesaleroom.com

5. Photographs by Jacques-Henri Lartigue

Two very quirky boyhood photographs by the celebrated French amateur photographer Jacques-Henri Lartigue (1894-1986) come for sale at Chiswick Auctions.

Mounted together, Descent of the Rabbit and The Rabbit has Arrived have a guide of £10,000-15,000 as part of the May 31 sale of 19th and 20th Century Photographs.

The pair of silver gelatin prints document an episode in September 1911 when Lartigue and his brother Zissou constructed a loop-the-loop track which transported the family’s unsuspecting rabbits and chickens in a tailor-made car.

Descent, showing the wooden track descending from a second-floor window, is framed alongside Arrived which depicts a family pet emerging apparently unscathed from the journey.

Lartigue, who was taught to use a camera at the age of seven, gifted much of his vast photographic archive to the French state but these prints were formerly owned by Lartigue’s third wife, Florette (née Ormea), whom he married in 1945.

View these photographs by Jacques-Henri Lartigue via the saleroom.com