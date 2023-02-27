Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Stained-glass window

A stained-glass window of St Margaret of Antioch by Pre-Raphaelite and Arts & Crafts designer Sir Edward Burne-Jones is on offer in Tennants’ 20th Century Design Sale on March 4.

The vast majority of his stained-glass windows remain in their original buildings.

This example was designed by Burne-Jones and made and sold by Morris & Co.

St Margaret was a subject Burne-Jones returned to repeatedly, creating numerous variations. The first was made for St Peter’s Church in Bramley, West Yorkshire, which is recorded in the Morris & Co Catalogue of Designs for Stained Glass, and 16 others are known today.

However, Tennants states the closest match to the present panel is in a watercolour design in the Huntington Library collection in California for three windows of female saints for All Saints Church in Winnipeg, Canada. An inscription on the drawing by its previous owner, architect Sanford Berger, notes that only the central panel of St Hilda was completed and installed, and indeed the window still resides in the church’s Lady Chapel.

Estimate £15,000-20,000.

2. Herbert Olivier portrait

Dreweatts of Newbury is offering the largest collection of works to ever come to the market by artist Herbert Olivier (1861-1952), uncle of the actor Sir Laurence Olivier (1907-89).

While his works can be found in museums and major collections around the world, these 39 lots come straight from the artist’s home in Airlie Gardens, Holland Park, London, where his great-grandson James Larsson says they have adorned the walls for over 100 years.

Royal Academy-trained Olivier was a portrait, allegorical and landscape painter, as well as being appointed an official war artist. He was well-known for his portraits of Royalty (George V) and aristocracy, as well as his grand-scale allegorical works.

While some of the works coming to auction were loaned to important exhibitions over the years, Dreweatts says the majority have never been seen outside the Olivier family home.

The paintings will be offered in an auction of Old Master Paintings, British and European Art on March 2. Shown above is The Artist’s Daughter Picking Mimosa, estimated at £3000-5000.

3. Noah's Ark

This 19th century German painted wooden Noah’s Ark with a collection of around 40 carved and painted animals and figures was one of many produced in the Erziberge region.

It is expected to bring £300-400 as part of a toys and juvenilia sale at Bamfords in Derby on February 28.

4. James Bond poster

The Propstore timed online sale of film and music posters running until March 2 features a complete offering of posters from every James Bond film starring Sean Connery.

It includes this UK quad design for his 007 debut, Dr No (1962), estimated at £10,000-20,000.

5. Medal group

A group of medals and militaria awarded to one family over nearly 100 years has been entered into the Charterhouse specialist auction of medals, militaria, coins and stamps in Sherborne on March 2.

Consigned by a descendant, they relate to the Smith family. Unusually, one of the family members changed their name from Smith to Smyth and in doing so went back to his Irish heritage.

Highlight of the Smith & Smyth collections are items belonging to Brigadier Terence Nelson Smith DSO OBE (1899-1969), such as his group of 10 medals including his Distinguished Service Order (DSO).

As well as the medals, on offer are his school rugby shirt and rugby caps, understood to be from St Bedes, Edinburgh, photos from the 1920s when in India, military buttons and insignia, and even a diary extract noting his fiancée finally accepted his offer of marriage after seven proposals.

The medals, militaria and associated items relating to Brigadier Nelson Smith are estimated at £2500-3500 in Dorset.