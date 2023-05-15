Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Arts and Crafts water jug

The Modern Art & Design sale at Mallams in Oxford on May 17-18 includes this green glass and plated metal water jug that combines the talents of Harry Powell of James Powell & Sons and WAS Benson.

Designed some time before 1878, a similar example is pictured in Lesley Jackson’s Whitefriars Glass: The Art of James Powell and Sons (1996).

The jug comes for sale from the collection of Paul Whitfield (1942-2018), the former managing director of Christie’s King Street, with a modest guide of £200-300.

View thesaleroom.com catalogue entry for this water jug here.

2. Music box

The May 18 fine antique auction at John Nicholson’s in Fernhurst, Surrey, includes this bird box automaton by Karl Griesbaum. The enamel scenes include a miniature version of Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s The Swing.

Estimate £3000-5000.

View thesaleroom.com catalogue entry for this music box here.

3. George Tinworth vase

The Design sale at Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet on May 16-17 includes an outstanding 100-lot collection of Royal Doulton ceramics.

They are the first part of a large collection of mainly Lambeth stonewares assembled by Ann Turner. A musician whose husband worked for a Swiss bank, she enjoyed a lifelong passion for Doulton and bought fine-quality pieces at auction and through dealers across more than 40 years. Her house in Brookmans Park in Hertfordshire was adorned floor to ceiling with her collection.

George Tinworth’s (1843 1913) whimsical and anamorphic models are amply represented. This rare spill vase titled The Telephone shows two putti in conversation, one in a booth titled New York America, the other London England.

Estimate £1500-2500.

View thesaleroom.com catalogue entry for this Doulton model here.

4. Omar Ramsden casket

The Collector sale at Bishop & Miller at Glandford near Holt, Norfolk, on May 16 includes this 5in (13cm) Omar Ramsden silver and shagreen casket hallmarked for London 1930.

To the domed lid is a heraldic crest above the motto For Love of Good and Home while to the base is an inscription stating it was made for Evelyn and Eveline Hubbard by command of friends in the Mothers’ Union to mark their golden wedding.

Estimate £3000-5000. View thesaleroom.com catalogue entry for this casket here.

5. Leroux's soldiers

This 2ft 10in x 3ft 6in (81cm x 1.05m) oil on canvas signed by Georges Paul Leroux (1877-1957) was purchased by the owner in a brocante in Saint-Valery-sur-Somme, France, around 20 years ago.

Its subject of marching French soldiers makes it of particular interest. Leroux, a frequent exhibitor at the Salon des Artistes Française before and after the First World War, served in the army and sketched the action he saw on the Western Front. His most famous work L’Enfer (Hell), completed in 1921, is in the collection of The Imperial War Museum.

Soldiers, thought to date from the same period, is guided at £5000-8000 in the Bellmans auction in Billingshurst, West Sussex, on May 16.

View thesaleroom.com catalogue entry for this Soldiers picture here.

6. Regency seal

A private collection of seals, offered by Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on May 19, is led by this handsome Regency example fashioned in lapis lazuli, amethyst and gold for Sir Walter Scott (1771-1832) of Abbotsford.

By 1820 Scott was very much part of the Scottish gentry with this seal used for letters to the great and the good, including the correspondence that led to George IV’s famous visit to Scotland in 1824. Estimate £12,000-15,000.

View thesaleroom.com catalogue entry for this seal here.